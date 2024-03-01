Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 29 February 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 29 February 2024 671.43 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 670.59 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
01 March 2024