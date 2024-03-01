Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

March 01

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 29 February 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, and 13,037,298 shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company was 53,343,816 as at 29 February 2024.

The above figure (53,343,816) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

