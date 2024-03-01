

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British factory activity deteriorated further in February as production was dampened by weak demand and the impact of the Red Sea crisis, survey results from S&P Global revealed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to a 10-month high of 47.5 in February from 47.0 in January.



The flash score was 47.1. However, any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



Manufacturing production declined for the twelfth successive month in February, though the rate of decline was the slowest in three months.



The overall decrease in output was attributed to weaker demand from both domestic and overseas clients, lower sales volumes, market negativity, and disruptions to production schedules due to the Red Sea crisis.



New orders marked their eleventh straight fall in February, linked to client destocking, subdued market confidence, and financial pressures.



Export demand weakened at the steepest pace in four months, impacted by disruptions, delays, and higher costs associated with rerouting shipping away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal.



Firms reduced their workforce numbers further in February, reflecting restructuring, redundancies, and cost management programmes.



The Red Sea crisis had a negative impact on supplier performance. As a result, purchase costs rose for the second straight month, and output charges continued their upturn.



'Although the supply impact and effect of prices is muted by standards seen at the height of the pandemic, any upward pressure on inflation will be a concern to policymakers and may add to calls that it is too early to be confident on the timing of interest rate cuts,' Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.



