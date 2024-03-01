Palm Bay, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - Puzzle Box Academy, a private alternative learning academy that specializes in neurodiverse teaching methodology, has launched a new project: "The Purple Couch Podcast." This podcast is a resource for parents raising children on the autism spectrum.





Pamela Furr

"The Purple Couch Podcast" aims to shed light on the unique challenges parents face raising children with autism. It will provide essential insights to unlock every child's full potential. Pamela Furr, the founder of Puzzle Box Academy and author of Can You Hear Me Now?: A Mother's Journey Into Autism, along with her co-hosts Manuel Rodriguez and Missy Owen, will offer a fresh perspective, combining professional expertise with real-world experiences as parents of children with autism.

"We are not just experts; we are parents too, with a deep understanding of the issues you encounter daily," says Pamela. "Our podcast is committed to providing evidence-based solutions that make a real difference in the lives of families living with autism."

"The Purple Couch Podcast" features:

Conversations with top experts in the field of autism and special education.

Inspiring success stories to motivate and uplift parents.

In-depth discussions about neurodiversity and its impact.

Evidence-based practices and practical solutions for everyday challenges.

The podcast aims to deliver this knowledge to parents candidly, making it easier for them to understand the complexities of autism spectrum and special education. Pamela and her co-hosts are determined to provide parents with the resources and understanding to make informed decisions and help their children flourish.

Check out "The Purple Couch Podcast" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or any major podcast service. New episodes are released every other week.

About Puzzle Box Academy:

Puzzle Box Academy is a private learning academy with a focus on neurodiversity. It provides individualized education and small classroom sizes, teaching a science-based curriculum through a tailored teaching method. Besides providing a rich educational experience, the academy also trains parents to understand the unique situations of their children on the spectrum and help them with learning.

Contact information:

Email: info@puzzleboxacademy.com

Website: https://www.puzzleboxacademy.com/

Phone: 321-345-0861

Address: Puzzle Box Academy - 2180 Julian Ave NE, Palm Bay, Florida 32905, US

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199928

SOURCE: SMG Media Group