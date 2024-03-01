

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) announced Friday a special offer for doughnuts as it celebrates what it called 'Doughmocracy' on Super TWOsday, March 5, to encourage everyone to vote.



'While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day,' said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.



Krispy Kreme is offering Two Free Original Glazed Doughnuts for all guests as many Americans go to the polls. There is no purchase necessary.



The offer is open to all Americans who elect to visit any Krispy Kreme shop throughout the United States on March 5. It is available nationwide, not just in states conducting primary elections - in-shop and via drive-thru.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken