

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At President Joe Biden's direction, the Department of Commerce will investigate the national security risks posed by connected vehicles that incorporate technology from countries of concern, including China, and consider regulations to address those risks.



The Department of Commerce is issuing an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) to investigate national security risks posed by connected vehicles from countries of concern, specifically Chinese-manufactured technology in the vehicles. As part of the investigation, Commerce will gather information from the industry and the public on the nature of these risks, and potential steps that could be taken to mitigate them.



U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said her department intends to use this information to help inform and scope potential regulations to govern the use of technology in vehicles from certain countries.



'We need to understand the extent of the technology in these cars that can capture wide swaths of data or remotely disable or manipulate connected vehicles, so we are soliciting information to determine whether to take action under our ICTS authorities.'



This is the first action taken by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) under Executive Orders focused on protecting domestic information and communications technology and services supply chains from national security threats.



Earlier, President Biden said that China is determined to dominate the future of the auto market, including by using unfair practices. 'China's policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security. I'm not going to let that happen on my watch,' he said in a statement.



The latest editions of cars are connected to the driver's phones, navigation systems, critical infrastructure, and to the companies that made them. The Biden administration fears Connected vehicles from China could collect sensitive data about U.S. citizens and its infrastructure and send this data back to that country. These vehicles could be remotely accessed or disabled.



'China imposes restrictions on American autos and other foreign autos operating in China. Why should connected vehicles from China be allowed to operate in our country without safeguards?' asked Biden.



