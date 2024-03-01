Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024
PR Newswire
01.03.2024 | 13:00
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 29 February 2024 were:

213.96p Capital only
214.96p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 54,324 ordinary shares on 29th February 2024, the Company has 78,685,883 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,675,422 shares which are held in Treasury.


© 2024 PR Newswire
