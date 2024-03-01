

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has fined The Boeing Company $51 million for multiple violations of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.



The Department of State said it reached a settlement with Boeing following an extensive compliance review by the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance in the Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.



The aircraft manufacturing giant has been found to have committed 199 violations of federal laws. They relate to unauthorized exports and retransfers of technical data to foreign-person employees and contractors; unauthorized exports of defense articles, including exports of technical data to China; and violations of license terms, conditions, and provisos of Directorate of Defense Trade Controls authorizations.



Boeing voluntarily disclosed all of the alleged violations, most of which occurred before 2020, according to the State Department.



Under the terms of the 36-month Consent Agreement, Boeing will pay a civil penalty of $51 million. The Department has agreed to suspend $24 million of this amount on the condition that the funds will be used for the Department-approved Consent Agreement remedial compliance measures to strengthen Boeing's compliance program.



In addition, for an initial period of at least 24 months, Boeing will engage an external Special Compliance Officer to oversee the Consent Agreement, the State Department said.



