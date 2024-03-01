Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
01.03.24
09:09 Uhr
18,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
01.03.2024
Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

1 March 2024


Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of
Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date- 03/02/2025

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 29 February 2024 consists of the following:

  • 24,365,302 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 16,243,535 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 29 February 2024 is therefore 40,608,837.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.



Enquiries:
Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
