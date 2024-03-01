

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Slowing inflation and renewed rate cut hopes supported market sentiment, a day after the release of the Fed-preferred PCE inflation readings from the U.S. Gains were however limited as the less-than-expected easing in inflation in the Euro Area dampened sentiment.



Wall Street Futures imply weak sentiment. Major European benchmarks are trading higher. Asian shares finished on a positive note.



The Dollar Index edged down amidst a spurt in rate cut hopes. Bond yields however moved in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices jumped as markets speculated on potential OPEC+ supply cuts and rising geopolitical tensions. PCE-Price Index easing as expected lifted the yellow metal to month-high levels. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,950.30, down 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,090.30, down 0.12% Germany's DAX at 17,766.05, up 0.50% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,681.16, up 0.67% France's CAC 40 at 7,925.48, down 0.02% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,887.55, up 0.20% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,940.00, up 1.92% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,745.60, up 0.61% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,027.02, up 0.39% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,589.44, up 0.47%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0815, up 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.2633, up 0.08% USD/JPY at 150.44, up 0.31% AUD/USD at 0.6503, up 0.12% USD/CAD at 1.3574, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 104.08, down 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.234%, down 0.40% Germany at 2.4325%, up 1.19% France at 2.919%, up 1.42% U.K. at 4.1680%, up 1.09% Japan at 0.702%, down 1.89%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $83.12, up 1.48%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $79.44, up 1.51%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,063.25, up 0.42%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,082.74, down 1.28% Ethereum at $3,409.92, down 1.87% BNB at $407.94, down 0.83% Solana at $134.29, up 4.19% XRP at $0.5926, down 1.16%.



