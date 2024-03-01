

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has received FDA approval for the AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon, which is indicated to treat coronary in-stent restenosis in patients with coronary artery disease. The company noted that it is the first coronary drug-coated balloon in U.S. and provides safe, effective alternative to treat coronary in-stent restenosis and reduce risk of reoccurrence.



The company said AGENT DCB is available in Europe, parts of Asia Pacific and Latin America for the treatment of patients with ISR and previously untreated small vessel coronary disease. Boston Scientific plans to launch it in the U.S. in the coming months.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken