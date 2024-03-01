Beyond13 Joins CECU as an Allied Member

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / The leading national Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU) organization serving postsecondary career education schools, staff, and students, has welcomed Beyond13 as its newest allied member. The partnership aims to amplify the voice of higher education professionals with the goal of benefiting the students they serve.

What is CECU?

CECU has played a vital role in advocating for the interests of postsecondary career education schools and their students for years. The organization serves as a unified voice for the for-profit higher education sector, representing more than 1,100 campuses and affiliate members across North America.

Beyond13 and CECU share a common goal: ensuring student success. This is why their partnership is so valuable. Both organizations are dedicated to providing students with the tools and support they need to excel in their higher education and future careers.

The Benefits of Allied Membership

As an allied member of CECU, Beyond13 gains a platform to amplify its advocacy efforts and collaborate with other like-minded organizations in the industry. This partnership opens up avenues for sharing best practices, collaborating on research initiatives, and developing effective strategies to promote career education.

Beyond13 also owns several online platforms that offer specialized education options. These include Bible College Online, Christian Degrees, Health Degrees Online, and Top Healthcare Degrees.

The partnership between the two organizations also advances the mission of career education, supports student success, and assuring more credibility of Beyond13 and its clients.

The Significance of the Partnership

The alliance between Beyond13 and CECU is a testament to the increasing importance of collaboration and collective action in advancing the interests of career education.

By joining forces, these two organizations can contribute their expertise, resources, and networks to create meaningful change and improve educational opportunities for students nationwide.

The inclusion of Beyond13 as an allied member underscores CECU's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Beyond13

Beyond13 is a boutique performance marketing agency dedicated to empowering students to access quality online education and achieve academic success.

One of the most critical ways in which Beyond13 fulfills its mission is connecting students to their prospective universities, based on their interests and lifestyle.

Whether assisting students with researching various institutions, providing insights into specific programs, or offering the best online college or university for them to connect with, Beyond13 acts as a trusted partner, ensuring that students have the necessary information at their fingertips.

You can learn more about Beyond13 here: www.beyond13.agency.

