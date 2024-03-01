Royalty Management Holding Co.: Royalty Management Holding Corporation's Titanium Dioxide, Iron Ore and Vanadium Royalty Project Commences Final Permitting Process

With the completion of initial deposit analysis and characterization, RMCO and its partner company are commencing the process of obtaining a full permit for development and production

Company will work with local regulators to develop the ability to extract and process the diversified resource by training and utilizing local labor and community development

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) ("Royalty Management" "RMCO", or the "Company"), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments, announce today that its investment into T. R. Mining Ltd., through a royalty structure on sale of resources sold, has entered into the next phase of development towards full production and commercialization through the commencement of the next steps to obtain the full production permit for the extraction and processing of a variety of minerals, compounds, and elements, such as titanium dioxide, iron ore and vanadium, in close partnership with local labor resources and by using environmentally sensitive processes.

"We are excited to support this project and help move it to the next stages of development for the extraction and sale of its high value materials, which, in turn, can generate long-term and lucrative royalty streams to our investors. T. R. Mining and its representatives has begun the process of communicating with the local regulators to start the process to obtain the full operating permit for this deposit, along with preliminary planning and development stages of building out the full commercial realization process." stated Thomas Sauve, CEO of RMCO. Mr. Sauve continued, "We feel really energized about the demand for the products and the overall growth of the infrastructure market worldwide and feel that our investors have the opportunity to benefit greatly from the royalty structure in-place with this deposit with a properly-executed game plan."

RMCO will work with third-party mining companies to accelerate the extraction and monetization of the minerals and resources found within this licensed project, initially focusing on the extraction and sale of a set of high value materials found within the deposit, which includes:

Titanium Dioxide and related compounds : Used in a variety of applications, such as the manufacturing of paints, plastics, paper, and for the aerospace, defense, medical, and steel industries;

: Used in a variety of applications, such as the manufacturing of paints, plastics, paper, and for the aerospace, defense, medical, and steel industries; Vanadium Ore : Used for strengthening steel and is a component of rechargeable batteries; and

: Used for strengthening steel and is a component of rechargeable batteries; and Iron Ore: Used in a variety of industries and applications, from ironmaking and steelmaking to resource processing, in the form of magnetite and other related compounds.

RMCO holds an investment in T. R. Mining and the mining permit, equating to a 10% royalty on all product sales from the deposit in perpetuity. The investment in the royalty structure of T.R. Mining Ltd. compliments RMCO's current investment into Ferrox Holdings and its Tivani Project, located in the Limpopo province of South Africa, where the Company holds an equity interest in the production of various resources and minerals, and is aligned with the Company's stated strategy of targeting investments in resources and minerals needed for energy production, energy storage, energy transition and modern infrastructure.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.

Robert Foley

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

(317) 855-9926

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com