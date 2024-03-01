

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Minim, Inc. (MINM) is up over 58% at $6.8. Nxu, Inc. (NXU) is up over 51% at $1.21. Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) is up over 25% at $35.47. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is up over 24% at $117.78. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is up over 20% at $2.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) is up over 19% at $19.95. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is up over 18% at $15.07. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is up over 17% at $104.86. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) is up over 16% at $6.45. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is up over 15% at $7.08. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is up over 15% at $3.59. J-Long Group Limited (JL) is up over 15% at $2.31. The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) is up over 15% at $2.04. TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is up over 14% at $7.05. Innovid Corp. (CTV) is up over 12% at $2.12.



In the Red



GigCapital5, Inc. (GIA) is down over 60% at $4.40. Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) is down over 34% at $1.49. Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) is down over 33% at $5.96. Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) is down over 28% at $2.00. Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) is down over 25% at $3.24. SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is down over 23% at $5.68. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is down over 22% at $3.73. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) is down over 21% at $14.49. SolarMax Technology, Inc. (SMXT) is down over 19% at $3.94. LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) is down over 15% at $2.83. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) is down over 14% at $30.00. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is down over 13% at $116.31. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is down over 13% at $15.85. Royalty Management Holding Corporation (RMCO) is down over 12% at $1.53. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is down over 12% at $1.33.



