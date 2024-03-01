Physician Growth Partners Bolsters Healthcare Investment Banking Leadership Team, Adds John M. Tiedmann, Jr. as Managing Director

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a nationally recognized sell-side healthcare investment banking and transaction advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of John M. Tiedmann, Jr. to its senior leadership team as Managing Director. John will play a key role in fostering the firm's next phase of growth.

For over a decade, John has been advising healthcare groups in transactions with private equity and strategic acquirers in a variety of sectors including physician practice management, healthcare facilities, and related ancillaries and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the PGP team," noted PGP CEO & Managing Partner Michael Kroin. "His strong reputation and significant healthcare investment banking experience will further enhance our ability to provide exceptional advisory services to healthcare groups across the country."

"I'm excited to join the PGP team," noted Mr. Tiedmann. "Their caliber of work coupled with the team's passion for advocating for the independent practice of medicine made this an easy decision." He added "What stands out to me is the firm's excellent reputation, strong senior leadership team, and white glove approach to helping healthcare providers navigate the private equity landscape; I'm very much looking forward to being a part of the team."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised 60+ physician groups to successful private equity partnerships.

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com

###

Contact:

PR Team

e: press@physiciangrowthpartners.com

p: (312) 796-6467

432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200

Chicago, IL 60654

SOURCE: Physician Growth Partners

View the original press release on accesswire.com