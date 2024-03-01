Science Applications International Corp.: Meet SAIC'S 2023 Women of Color STEM Winners!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / SAIC's 24,000-strong workforce is driven by mission, united by purpose and inspired by opportunities. Congratulations to our 2023 Women of Color (WOC) STEM award winners who exemplify the outstanding performance and leadership in STEM that our talented people bring to our customers' missions.

SAIC HONORS OUR 2023 WOC STEM WINNERS!

SUJITA CHATTERJEE

Senior Principal Systems Engineer

WOC STEM Technology Rising Star

Sujita Chatterjee serves as the senior principal systems engineer at the client site for the Department of Homeland Security agency U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Information and Technology. Since joining SAIC in 2020, Sujita successfully manages the software implementation, Scrum planning and release cycles, client communications and business support for mission-critical applications. Throughout her career, she has held numerous positions of increasing authority. She has lead teams focused on improving business processes and the quality of software applications by using and adapting new technology and management concepts and methodologies.

Sujita continues to learn from her teammates. She enjoys assisting teammates and juniors, mentoring other women and students in the community, while fielding the daily challenges at work and delivering quality products timely and efficiently. Sujita graduated with a dual degree from Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India, with a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering (Hons.) and master's degree in Physics (Hons.). Her certifications include PMI - Project Management Professional, IBM Data Science Professional, AWS Cloud Practitioner and AWS Solutions Architect Associate. She is currently pursuing a master's certification in DevOps.

SANDRA DORSEY

Cybersecurity Governance, Risk (GRC) and Compliance Manager, SAIC Innovation Factory

WOC STEM Technology Rising Star

Sandra Dorsey is a cybersecurity manager in SAIC's Enterprise Solutions and Operations organization. Sandra is a leader with over 20 years of experience in information security, governance, risk, compliance and internal audit for several companies, including Barclays, JPMorgan Chase and Comcast. Sandra successfully develops new client relationships, sustains existing relationships, and handles challenging relationships to produce organizational effectiveness. These skills allow her to successfully implement cybersecurity frameworks, leverage and incorporate NIST 800-53, 800-39 and 800-171 standards and industry-specific controls into the environment to create effective security programs. She specializes in policy development and control attestation to reduce corporate risks while establishing effective technical mitigations.

Sandra is currently the national co-chair for SAIC's Women's Employee Resource Group (WERG), supporting philanthropic efforts for Girls Inc. of Greater Washington, DC, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She was the former treasurer of her local church and school board chair for the Sharon Temple Adventist School in Wilmington, DE. Sandra was also a member of the financial advisory board for Howard Vocational High School in Wilmington, DE. Sandra earned her Masters in Business Administration in Technology Management from University of Phoenix and her Bachelors of Science in Accounting and Technology Management from Goldey-Beacom College. She is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor and Certified Archer Developer.

JALESE GILES

Business Process Analyst Principal

WOC STEM Technology Rising Star

Jalese A. Giles is a business process analyst principal and the operations lead for the National Intelligence Community (NIC) division of SAIC's National Security and Space Sector. In this role, she manages the NIC's SharePoint and Microsoft Teams infrastructure, Power BI dashboards and Tableau report distribution, which the NIC leverages to forecast business operations and collaborate on diverse projects driving customer solutions.

Throughout her STEM career, Jalese has supported multiple programs as a servant leader in roles such as project manager, test engineer, analyst and scrum master. Jalese believes in continued education and pursuing excellence in the world of STEM. She enjoys the creative journey a STEM professional can embark on and sees programing language as a chance to bridge the verbal and written form into technical output.

Jalese is a certified project manager, SAFe 4 Agilist and scrum master, and is currently pursuing certifications in data analysis and the R scripting language. She earned her bachelor's degree in management information systems and services from the Reginald F. Lewis School of Business at Virginia State University and her Masters in Business Administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University.

MARY LORBER

Business Solutions Engineer Senior Principal

WOC STEM Technology Rising Star

Mary M. Lorber is an engineer professional providing business and engineering service solutions to the Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division (NAWCWD) China Lake, CA, as a key workforce member of SAIC's Navy Business Unit. Her present engineering solutions support weapons technology innovations for the Navy's AGM-88E medium-range air-to-ground Missile and Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (ARRGM) and ARRGM - Extended Range programs. Mary is the subject matter expert for the advancement of model-based system engineering and is the principal architect for global positioning systems mode advancement processes and digital engineering sustainment efforts of the Navy at NAWCWD.

Mary completed her Bachelor's of Science in Mathematics at Maithili University and her post-graduate degree in Computer Technology while attending the Indian Institute of Computer Technology in Cochin, India. Mary's passion for advancing women professionals manifests in her support of STEM opportunities for middle school girls. She continues her six-year tenure as a school board member and Cerro Coso Computer Science advisory board member, where she participates in the Expanding Your Horizon's (EYH) program that inspires girls to recognize their potential and pursue opportunities in STEM.

SANDRA REYNA

Finance Manager

WOC STEM Technology Rising Star

Sandra Reyna is senior finance manager of SAIC's Air Force, DOD Commands and Agencies Business Unit. Her responsibilities include compiling, analyzing and presenting all customer group financial planning, forecasting and analysis activities. This includes annual and three-year strategic operation plans, quarterly business reviews and periodic/quarterly financial close reports. She assists with company-wide financial system upgrades that support corporate and operational planning, reporting and analysis. Sandra supports the training of new and existing system processes and functionality for SAIC.

Sandra recently completed SAIC's AcceleratHER women's leadership program, affording her the opportunity to network and collaborate with other women in leadership positions in the company. The program also helped develop her leadership skills by offering courses on topics such as fostering an inclusive climate and navigating the double bind. Outside of work, Sandra dedicates her time taking care of her toddler son and family members. She prides herself in her willingness to help others inside and outside of work daily. Sandra earned her bachelor's degree at William Paterson University and is fluent in Spanish.

Learn more about our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at our DE&I page.

