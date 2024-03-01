BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) ("Amneal" or the "Company") today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"Amneal had a very successful year in 2023 as we delivered strong execution and growth across our diversified pharmaceutical business. We are starting 2024 with substantial momentum and key catalysts, including complex high-value products, biosimilars and specialty, to further expand our reach. Against the macro backdrop of a global aging population, significant unmet patient needs and ongoing supply issues, Amneal's mission to provide access to high-quality, affordable, essential medicines has never been more important or more aligned with industry dynamics. Our durable business is ideally positioned to drive sustainable, profitable growth and create value for all our stakeholders, this year and beyond," said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $617 million, an increase of 1% compared to $610 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was driven by AvKARE revenues growing 38% due to new launches and Specialty revenues growing 2% driven by key branded products, partially offset by Generics revenues declining 9% as strong performance of biosimilars and complex generics was offset by the timing of orders. Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $99 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to non-cash intangible asset impairment charges and costs associated with our term loan refinancing. Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $142 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to investments in research and development and commercial to drive future growth. Diluted loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.40, an increase of $0.37 from a loss of $0.03 for the fourth quarter of 2022, due to the aforementioned factors, partially offset by an increase in the weighted-average common shares outstanding as a result of our previously announced reorganization. Adjusted diluted EPS(1) in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.14, a decrease of 39% from $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2.39 billion, an increase of 8% compared to $2.21 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022. Revenue growth was driven by all three business segments with AvKARE growing 31%, Generics growing 3% due to strong performance of our complex portfolio and biosimilars, and Specialty growing 4%. Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $84 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an improvement of $41 million compared to a net loss of $130 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $558 million, an increase of $44 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2022, reflective of strong revenue growth and continued operating expense leverage. Diluted loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $0.48, a decrease of 44% compared to diluted loss per share of $0.86 for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS(1) in the year ended December 31, 2023 was $0.64, a decrease of 6% from $0.68 for the year ended December 31, 2022, due to higher EBITDA offset by higher interest expense.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

2024 Financial Guidance

Full Year 2024 Guidance Full Year 2023 Actuals Net revenue $2.55 billion - $2.65 billion $2.39 billion Adjusted EBITDA (1) $580 million - $620 million $558 million Adjusted diluted EPS (2) $0.53 - $0.63 $0.64 Operating cash flow (3) $260 million - $300 million $346 million Capital expenditures $60 million - $70 million $43 million

(1) Includes 100% of Adjusted EBITDA from the AvKARE acquisition. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Accounts for 35% non-controlling interest in AvKARE. Assumes weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 317 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to weighted-average diluted shares outstanding of 310 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for assumptions used in calculation.

(3) 2024 does not contemplate one time and non-recurring items such as legal settlements and other discrete items. 2023 includes the impact of a payment of $85.5 million for the Opana ER® antitrust litigation settlement, including interest.

Amneal's 2024 estimates are based on management's current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, the timing of future product launches, the costs incurred and benefits realized of restructuring activities, and our long-term strategy. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and benefits, asset impairments, legal settlements, and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully integrated global pharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 270 pharmaceutical products, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements.

The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events, including with respect to future market conditions, company performance and financial results, operational investments, business prospects, new strategies and growth initiatives, the competitive environment, and other events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully develop, license, acquire and commercialize new products on a timely basis; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products; our revenues are derived from the sales of a limited number of products, a substantial portion of which are through a limited number of customers; the impact of a prolonged business interruption within our supply chain; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; our dependence on third-party suppliers and distributors for raw materials for our products and certain finished goods; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competitors to deter competition from our generic alternatives; our dependence on information technology systems and infrastructure and the potential for cybersecurity incidents; our ability to attract, hire and retain highly skilled personnel; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; the risk of claims brought against us by third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including U.S. federal and state laws related to healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to Food and Drug Administration product approval requirements; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; our dependence on third-party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our substantial amount of indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; our potential expansion into additional international markets subjecting us to increased regulatory, economic, social and political uncertainties, including recent events affecting the financial services industry; our ability to identify, make and integrate acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; the impact of global economic, political or other catastrophic events; our obligations under a tax receivable agreement may be significant; and the high concentration of ownership of our class A common stock and the fact that we are controlled by the Amneal Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted diluted EPS reflects diluted earnings per share based on adjusted net income, which is net loss adjusted to (A) exclude (i) non-cash interest, (ii) GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition, site closure expenses, and idle facility expenses, (vi) restructuring and other charges, (vii) loss on refinancing, (viii) charges related to certain legal matters, including interest, net, (ix) asset impairment charges, (x) regulatory approval milestone, (xi) change in fair value of contingent consideration, (xii) insurance recoveries for property losses and associated expenses (xiii) increase in tax receivable agreement liability, (xiv) system implementation expense, (xv) reorganization expenses, (xvi) other and (xvii) net income attributable to non-controlling interests not associated with class B common stock, and (B) include non-GAAP provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS was calculated assuming (i) the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of class A common stock and (ii) as if all shares of class B common stock were converted to shares of class A common stock as of January 1, 2022.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company's board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company's financial performance, results of operations and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company's GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to any measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

A reconciliation of each historical non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 616,981 $ 609,759 $ 2,393,607 $ 2,212,304 Cost of goods sold 427,154 394,371 1,573,042 1,427,596 Gross profit 189,827 215,388 820,565 784,708 Selling, general and administrative 109,003 102,158 429,675 399,700 Research and development 46,086 41,907 163,950 195,688 In-process research and development impairment charges 30,800 12,970 30,800 12,970 Intellectual property legal development expenses 478 1,362 3,828 4,358 Acquisition, transaction-related and integration (credit) expenses - (5 ) - 709 Restructuring and other charges 114 109 1,749 1,421 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (13,710 ) 2,226 (14,497 ) 731 Insurance recoveries for property losses and associated expenses, net - - - (1,911 ) Charges related to legal matters, net 2,863 20,094 1,824 269,930 Other operating income - (1,465 ) (1,138 ) (3,960 ) Operating income (loss) 14,193 36,032 204,374 (94,928 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (59,548 ) (47,028 ) (210,629 ) (158,377 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 2,288 569 1,671 (12,364 ) Loss on refinancing (40,805 ) - (40,805 ) (291 ) Other income, net 411 2,772 5,119 17,833 Total other expense, net (97,654 ) (43,687 ) (244,644 ) (153,199 ) Loss before income taxes (83,461 ) (7,655 ) (40,270 ) (248,127 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,883 (1,797 ) 8,452 6,662 Net loss (93,344 ) (5,858 ) (48,722 ) (254,789 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (5,305 ) 1,525 (35,271 ) 125,241 Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest (98,649 ) (4,333 ) (83,993 ) (129,548 ) Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest - - - (438 ) Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ (98,649 ) $ (4,333 ) $ (83,993 ) $ (129,986 ) Net loss per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Class A common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.86 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 243,711 151,476 176,136 150,944

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited; in thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,542 $ 25,976 Restricted cash 7,565 9,251 Trade accounts receivable, net 613,732 741,791 Inventories 581,384 530,735 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,685 103,565 Related party receivables 955 500 Total current assets 1,377,863 1,411,818 Property, plant and equipment, net 447,574 469,815 Goodwill 598,629 598,853 Intangible assets, net 890,423 1,096,093 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,329 38,211 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party 12,954 17,910 Financing lease right-of-use assets 59,280 63,424 Other assets 55,517 103,217 Total assets $ 3,472,569 $ 3,799,341 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 534,662 $ 538,199 Current portion of liabilities for legal matters 76,988 107,483 Revolving credit facility 179,000 60,000 Current portion of long-term debt, net 34,125 29,961 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,207 8,321 Current portion of operating lease liabilities - related party 2,825 2,869 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 2,467 3,488 Related party payables - short term 7,321 2,479 Total current liabilities 846,595 752,800 Long-term debt, net 2,386,004 2,591,981 Note payable - related party 41,447 39,706 Operating lease liabilities 24,095 32,126 Operating lease liabilities - related party 12,787 15,914 Financing lease liabilities 58,566 60,769 Related party payable - long term 11,776 9,649 Other long-term liabilities 29,995 87,468 Total long-term liabilities 2,564,670 2,837,613 Redeemable non-controlling interests 41,293 24,949 Total stockholders' equity 20,011 183,979 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,472,569 $ 3,799,341

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited; in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (48,722 ) $ (254,789 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 229,400 240,175 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (768 ) 15,190 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 8,182 8,595 Loss on refinancing 40,805 291 Intangible asset impairment charges 66,932 24,081 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (14,497 ) 731 Stock-based compensation 26,822 31,847 Inventory provision 74,686 51,096 Insurance recoveries for property and equipment losses - (1,000 ) Other operating charges and credits, net 9,923 8,828 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 126,289 (79,717 ) Inventories (126,182 ) (102,396 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 37,814 9,882 Related party receivables (490 ) 646 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (94,446 ) 109,568 Related party payables 9,829 2,072 Net cash provided by operating activities 345,577 65,100 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (43,216 ) (46,407 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (22,388 ) (41,800 ) Deposits for future acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (3,585 ) (2,388 ) Acquisition of business - (84,714 ) Proceeds from insurance recoveries for property and equipment losses - 1,000 Net cash used in investing activities (69,189 ) (174,309 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of deferred financing and refinancing costs (162,415 ) (1,663 ) Payments of principal on debt, revolving credit facility, financing leases and other (414,080 ) (123,272 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 217,732 - Borrowings on revolving credit facility 219,000 85,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 451 662 Employee payroll tax withholding on restricted stock unit vesting (2,378 ) (3,571 ) Payments of deferred consideration for acquisitions - related party - (44,498 ) Acquisition of redeemable non-controlling interests - (1,722 ) Tax distributions to non-controlling interest (70,883 ) (17,556 ) Net cash used in financing activities (212,573 ) (106,620 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 65 (5,683 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 63,880 (221,512 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 35,227 256,739 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 99,107 $ 35,227 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 91,542 $ 25,976 Restricted cash - end of period $ 7,565 $ 9,251 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 99,107 $ 35,227

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited, in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (93,344 ) $ (5,858 ) $ (48,722 ) $ (254,789 ) Adjusted to add (deduct): Interest expense, net 59,548 47,028 210,629 158,377 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,883 (1,797 ) 8,452 6,662 Depreciation and amortization 56,933 61,056 229,400 240,175 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 33,020 $ 100,429 $ 399,759 $ 150,425 Adjusted to add (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 5,974 7,831 26,822 31,847 Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses (1) 1,186 3,452 7,017 15,682 Restructuring and other charges 114 109 1,650 1,378 Loss on refinancing 40,805 - 40,805 291 Charges related to legal matters, net (2) 2,863 20,094 11,824 269,930 Asset impairment charges (3) 67,228 18,551 70,107 26,909 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,288 ) (569 ) (1,671 ) 12,364 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (13,710 ) 2,226 (14,497 ) 731 Insurance recoveries for property losses and associated expenses - - - (1,911 ) Regulatory approval milestone - - - 5,000 Increase in tax receivable agreement liability 1,217 631 3,124 631 System implementation expense (4) 934 727 5,363 2,818 Reorganization expenses(5) 4,630 - 5,927 393 Other 175 551 1,984 (2,378 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 142,148 $ 154,032 $ 558,214 $ 514,110

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (93,344 ) $ (5,858 ) $ (48,722 ) $ (254,789 ) Adjusted to add (deduct): Non-cash interest 1,016 1,885 7,017 7,715 GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9,883 (1,797 ) 8,452 6,662 Amortization 39,208 42,851 157,219 164,997 Stock-based compensation expense 5,974 7,831 26,822 31,847 Acquisition, site closure expenses, and idle facility expenses (1) 1,186 3,452 7,017 15,682 Restructuring and other charges 114 109 1,650 1,378 Loss on refinancing 40,805 - 40,805 291 Charges related to legal matters, including interest, net (2) 3,580 21,564 14,784 273,226 Asset impairment charges (3) 67,143 18,485 70,015 26,843 Regulatory approval milestone - - - 5,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (13,710 ) 2,226 (14,497 ) 731 Insurance recoveries for property losses and associated expenses - - - (1,911 ) Increase in tax receivable agreement liability 1,217 631 3,124 631 System implementation expense (4) 934 727 5,363 2,818 Reorganization expenses (5) 4,630 - 5,927 393 Other 323 552 2,466 (2,235 ) Provision for income taxes (6) (17,563 ) (15,297 ) (60,014 ) (56,450 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests not associated with our class B common stock (7,831 ) (5,958 ) (29,873 ) (15,121 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 43,565 $ 71,403 $ 197,555 $ 207,708 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (7) 314,986 305,145 310,234 304,598 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.14 $ 0.23 $ 0.64 $ 0.68

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited) Explanations for Reconciliations of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and

Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (1) Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 primarily included site closure costs associated with the planned cessation of manufacturing at our Hauppauge, NY facility. Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 primarily included site closure costs associated with the planned cessation of manufacturing at our Hauppauge, NY facility. Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 primarily included (i) transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of the baclofen franchise from certain entities affiliated with Saol International Limited, which closed on February 9, 2022; (ii) integration costs associated with the acquisition of Puniska Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., which closed on November 2, 2021; and (iii) site closure costs associated with the planned cessation of manufacturing at our Hauppauge, NY facility. (2) For the three months ended December 31, 2023, charges related to legal matters, net were primarily comprised of a settlement of commercial antitrust litigation. For the year ended December 31, 2023, charges related to legal matters, net were primarily comprised of (i) charges associated with civil prescription opioid litigation, (ii) a settlement of a customer claim, (iii) a settlement of commercial antitrust litigation, and (iv) a settlement of a stockholder derivative lawsuit. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, charges related to legal matters, net primarily related to prescription opioid litigation. For the year ended December 31, 2022, charges related to legal matters, net, primarily included charges for (i) the settlements of the Opana ER® antitrust litigation and (ii) prescription opioid litigation, offset in part by insurance recoveries associated with class action shareholder lawsuits. (3) Asset impairment charges for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 were primarily associated with the write-offs of intangibles assets. Asset impairment charges for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 were associated with the write-offs of intangibles assets and equipment. (4) System implementation expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily for the implementation of sales deduction software and indirect procurement software. System implementation expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily for indirect procurement software. System implementation expense for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was primarily for the implementation of indirect procurement software, sales deduction software, and financial statement consolidation software. System implementation expenses were associated with the further integration of our acquired businesses. (5) On November 7, 2023, the Company implemented a plan to reorganize and simplify its corporate structure by eliminating its umbrella partnership-C-corporation structure and converting to a more traditional C-corporation structure, whereby all stockholders hold their voting and economic interests directly through the public company ("Reorganization"). For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Reorganization expenses were comprised of professional fees. (6) The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 were 28.7% and 23.3%, respectively. The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 were 17.6% and 21.4%, respectively. (7) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding consisted of class A common stock and class B common stock, as if all shares of class B common stock were converted to class A common stock as of January 1, 2022.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Generics Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)

(unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 363,037 $ - $ 363,037 $ 399,165 $ - $ 399,165 Cost of goods sold (2) 221,861 (14,167 ) 207,694 249,795 (16,875 ) 232,920 Gross profit 141,176 14,167 155,343 149,370 16,875 166,245 Gross margin % 38.9 % 42.8 % 37.4 % 41.6 % Selling, general and administrative (3) 30,734 (1,849 ) 28,885 25,371 (1,319 ) 24,052 Research and development (4) 33,663 (654 ) 33,009 38,127 (1,112 ) 37,015 In-process research and development impairment charges 26,500 (26,500 ) - 12,970 (12,970 ) - Intellectual property legal development expenses 468 - 468 1,332 - 1,332 Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses - - - 1 (1 ) - Restructuring and other charges - - - 108 (108 ) - Charges related to legal matters, net 2,863 (2,863 ) - 19,958 (19,958 ) - Other operating income - - - (1,465 ) - (1,465 ) Operating income $ 46,948 $ 46,033 $ 92,981 $ 52,968 $ 52,343 $ 105,311

(1) Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment. (2) Adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.6 million and $1.2 million), amortization expense ($10.7 million and $12.4 million), site closure and idle facility expenses ($0.7 million and $2.7 million), asset impairment charges ($2.3 million and $0.3 million), and other ($(0.1) million and $0.3 million). (3) Adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.2 million and $0.5 million) and site closure costs ($0.6 million and $0.8 million). (4) Adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Generics Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 1,471,401 $ - $ 1,471,401 $ 1,432,073 $ - $ 1,432,073 Cost of goods sold (2) 913,869 (56,450 ) 857,419 896,031 (70,080 ) 825,951 Gross profit 557,532 56,450 613,982 536,042 70,080 606,122 Gross margin % 37.9 % 41.7 % 37.4 % 42.3 % Selling, general and administrative (3) 119,912 (7,411 ) 112,501 109,781 (9,960 ) 99,821 Research and development (4) 132,233 (2,555 ) 129,678 167,509 (4,819 ) 162,690 In-process research and development impairment charges 26,500 (26,500 ) - 12,970 (12,970 ) - Intellectual property legal development expenses 3,708 - 3,708 4,251 - 4,251 Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses - - - 25 (25 ) - Restructuring and other charges 211 (112 ) 99 821 (821 ) - Insurance recoveries for property losses and associated expenses, net - - - (1,911 ) 1,911 - (Credit) charges related to legal matters, net (64 ) (9,936 ) (10,000 ) 22,400 (22,400 ) - Other operating income (1,138 ) - (1,138 ) (3,960 ) - (3,960 ) Operating income $ 276,170 $ 102,964 $ 379,134 $ 224,156 $ 119,164 $ 343,320

(1) Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment. (2) Adjustments for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($3.5 million and $4.8 million), amortization expense ($42.8 million and $44.2 million), site closure and idle facility expenses ($4.9 million and $12.5 million), asset impairment charges ($5.2 million and $8.6 million), and other ($0.1 million and none). (3) Adjustments for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($5.2 million, and $2.5 million), site closure expenses ($2.2 million and $2.5 million), and a regulatory approval milestone (none and $5.0 million). (4) Adjustments for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Specialty Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 104,481 $ - $ 104,481 $ 102,550 $ - $ 102,550 Cost of goods sold (1) 79,023 (59,940 ) 19,083 52,069 (32,652 ) 19,417 Gross profit 25,458 59,940 85,398 50,481 32,652 83,133 Gross margin % 24.4 % 81.7 % 49.2 % 81.1 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 20,243 (39 ) 20,204 20,259 (119 ) 20,140 Research and development (2) 12,423 (451 ) 11,972 3,780 (372 ) 3,408 In-process research and development impairment charges 4,300 (4,300 ) - - - - Intellectual property legal development expenses 10 - 10 30 - 30 Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses - - - 2 (2 ) - Restructuring and other charges 92 (92 ) - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) (13,710 ) 13,710 - 2,226 (2,226 ) - Operating income $ 2,100 $ 51,112 $ 53,212 $ 24,184 $ 35,371 $ 59,555

(1) Adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, were comprised of amortization expense ($25.8 million and $27.4 million) and asset impairment charges ($34.1 million and $5.3 million). (2) Adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense. (3) Contingent consideration was recorded in connection with the acquisitions of (i) the baclofen franchise from certain entities affiliated with Saol International Limited and (ii) Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Specialty Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (unaudited; $ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 390,457 $ - $ 390,457 $ 374,121 $ - $ 374,121 Cost of goods sold (1) 214,277 (137,811 ) 76,466 182,432 (113,512 ) 68,920 Gross profit 176,180 137,811 313,991 191,689 113,512 305,201 Gross margin % 45.1 % 80.4 % 51.2 % 81.6 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 88,137 (688 ) 87,449 90,031 (913 ) 89,118 Research and development (2) 31,717 (1,785 ) 29,932 28,179 (1,471 ) 26,708 In-process research and development impairment charges 4,300 (4,300 ) - - - - Intellectual property legal development expenses 120 - 120 107 - 107 Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses - - - 49 (49 ) - Restructuring and other charges 1,105 (1,105 ) - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3) (14,497 ) 14,497 - 731 (731 ) - Operating income $ 65,298 $ 131,192 $ 196,490 $ 72,592 $ 116,676 $ 189,268

(1) Adjustments for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, were comprised of amortization expense ($103.7 million and $108.2 million) and asset impairment charges ($34.1 million and $5.3 million). (2) Adjustments for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense. (3) Contingent consideration was recorded in connection with the acquisitions of (i) the baclofen franchise from certain entities affiliated with Saol International Limited and (ii) Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AvKARE Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 149,463 $ - $ 149,463 $ 108,044 $ - $ 108,044 Cost of goods sold 126,270 - 126,270 92,507 - 92,507 Gross profit 23,193 - 23,193 15,537 - 15,537 Gross margin % 15.5 % 15.5 % 14.4 % 14.4 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 14,073 (3,764 ) 10,309 14,298 (4,932 ) 9,366 Operating income $ 9,120 $ 3,764 $ 12,884 $ 1,239 $ 4,932 $ 6,171

(1) Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment. (2) Adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, were comprised of amortization expense ($4.2 million and $4.9 million) and other ($(0.4) million and none).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AvKARE Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 531,749 $ - $ 531,749 $ 406,110 $ - $ 406,110 Cost of goods sold 444,896 - 444,896 349,133 - 349,133 Gross profit 86,853 - 86,853 56,977 - 56,977 Gross margin % 16.3 % 16.3 % 14.0 % 14.0 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 55,341 (15,373 ) 39,968 53,659 (19,324 ) 34,335 Operating income $ 31,512 $ 15,373 $ 46,885 $ 3,318 $ 19,324 $ 22,642

(1) Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment. (2) Adjustments for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, were comprised of amortization ($16.8 million and $19.7 million) and other ($(1.4) million and $(0.4) million).

