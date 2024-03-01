SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Summit Fleet is announcing a significant rebranding strategy for Flex Fleet Rental. Flex Fleet Rental will be adopting the name Summit Fleet. This change reflects the culmination of a strategic merger with Summit Fleet, a subsidiary of Kaizen Automotive Group, which was completed in September 2023. The new name marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the company, symbolizing a unified strength and vision as one of North America's largest commercial rental and leasing companies.

"Today, we turn a significant page in our company's history," announced Brian Goldhardt, President of Summit Fleet. "Adopting the Summit Fleet name is not just a change of branding but a clear signal of our enhanced capabilities and expanded vision. This merger and rebranding effort aligns us more closely with our core values and commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers."

The decision to move forward under the Summit Fleet brand is a strategic response to the evolving needs of the commercial rental and leasing market. It reflects a shared ambition to leverage combined strengths, expertise, and resources to deliver superior customer experiences and drive innovation in fleet management solutions.

Customers of the former Flex Fleet Rental can expect a seamless transition to the Summit Fleet branding, with assurances of continuity in service quality, reliability, and customer support. The company is dedicated to minimizing any potential disruption during the rebranding process, ensuring that the change is as smooth and transparent as possible.

"We couldn't be more optimistic about the acquisition. The merger of Summit Fleet with Flex Fleet Rental will empower us to continue delivering industry-defining commercial fleet management services including technology that outshines our competition to our customers across North America." - Nate Clarke, CEO of Kaizen Automotive Group

The leadership team, under the guidance of Nate Clarke as CEO, Brian Goldhardt as President, and supported by Nic Bement as CFO, Kwok Kwan as COO, Scott Stevenson as CSO, and Parker Spendlove as CTO, is committed to steering Summit Fleet towards a future filled with growth, innovation, and continued excellence in customer service.

For more details about Summit Fleet and what this change means for customers and partners, please visit www.Summitfleet.com.

