

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BF-B), a manufacturer of alcoholic beverages, Friday announced that it plans to distribute its brands in Italy, effective May 1, 2025.



The company believes that by setting up its distribution organization it will enable the growth of its brands in Italy.



According to IWSR, Italy is among the top five spirits markets in the European Union and the leading market for Gin Mare globally.



The company already sells its brands in several European markets directly including Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Trkiye, and the UK.



In pre-market activity, Brown-Forman shares are trading at $60, down 0.38% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken