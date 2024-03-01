

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Competition Bureau Canada announced Friday that the court has allowed it to expand its ongoing investigations into the online advertising practices of Alphabet Inc.'s Google in Canada. The Bureau has been investigating Google since October 2021 on whether the search giant engaged in certain practices that harm competition in the online display advertising industry in Canada.



Online display advertising consists of ads shown to users when they visit websites or use applications. These consist of variety of ad formats including pictures and videos.



Until now, the Bureau focused its investigations on allegations that Google was leveraging its market power in the supply of video advertising into the market for advertiser buying tools.



Google owns four of the largest online advertising technology services used in Canada - DoubleClick for Publishers, AdX, Display & Video 360 and Google Ads.



The Bureau has now obtained a court order to expand its scope of investigation to examine ways that Google may be leveraging its market power across display advertising technology services in a way that harms competition and using predatory pricing in certain display advertising technology services.



The expanded scope of investigation will enable the Bureau to determine whether Google's advertising practices intend to harm competition and affect the competitive process or success of competitors.



It will also help determine whether the practices resulted in hiked prices, reduced choices and hindered innovation in the online display advertising services market in Canada.



The expanded investigations will help the Bureau determine if Google's practices raise concerns under the restrictive trade practices provisions of the Competition Act, including the abuse of dominance provision.



The order, granted by the Federal Court of Canada, requires Google to produce records and written information that are relevant to the Bureau's investigation.



The Bureau also investigated Google in 2016 for alleged anti-competitive conduct relating to online search, search advertising and displaying advertising.



