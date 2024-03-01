

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - February 2024 was indeed an amazing month for cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin in particular as massive inflows to Bitcoin spot ETF products powered an unprecedented rally in crypto sphere that lifted Bitcoin to striking distance of a fresh all-time high.



Data from Farside Investors showed that the net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows accumulated to $7.5 billion by February 29. Considering the cumulative outflows of $8.4 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 is close to $15.9 billion.



Amidst the ETF-led euphoria, aggregate crypto market capitalization jumped more than 38 percent during February, from $1.67 trillion at the end of January to $2.31 trillion at the end of February. The overall crypto market capitalization also jumped to a high of $2.35 trillion on Thursday, around 21 percent below the all-time high of $2.98 trillion recorded on November 10, 2021.



Bitcoin surged 45 percent in February, rising to a level of $62,499, from $42,946 at the end of January. The leading cryptocurrency also touched a high of $63,585.64 on Thursday, less than 7.6 percent away from the all-time high of $68,789.63 touched on November 10, 2021.



Ethereum also rallied 45 percent in February, increasing to a level of $3,387, from $2,344 at the end of January. The leading alternate coin also touched a high of $3518.97 on Thursday, around 28 percent below the all-time high of $4,892 touched on November 16, 2021.



27th ranked Stacks (STX), 52nd ranked Arweave (AR), 58th ranked Flare (FLR), 61st ranked Pepe (PEPE), 64th ranked Fetch.ai (FET), 84th ranked Worldcoin (WLD), 83rd ranked SingularityNET (AGIX), 89th ranked JasmyCoin (JASMY) and 92nd ranked dogwifhat (WIF), all recorded gains of more than 100 percent in the month of February.



The surge in prices in crypto sphere is despite the Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies jumping 0.86 percent, from 103.27 at the end of January to 104.16 on by the end of February.



After a brilliant rally in February, crypto markets now appear to have taken a breather, with market capitalization dropping 0.80 percent to $2.31 trillion, from $2.33 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin slipped 0.74 percent overnight to trade at $62,393.04. The top-ranked cryptocurrency had dropped to a low of $60,498.73 earlier in the trade.



Ethereum declined 1.2 percent in the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $3,437.05. Ether recorded a low of $3,303.91 in the past 24 hours.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) has edged down 0.31 percent overnight. It is currently trading at $407.95.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) traded firm, adding 1.3 percent in the past 24 hours. SOL is currently changing hands at $134.67.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) shed 1.3 percent overnight and is still saddled with losses of 3.3 percent on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) lost 1.1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.6888.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) slipped 1.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.1269. Nevertheless, the top-ranked meme coin excels in weekly gains among the top-15 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 15 percent.



10th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) also erased 2.2 percent in the past 24 hours. AVAX is currently trading at $42.32.



78th ranked Axelar (AXL) leads gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an overnight surge of more than 33 percent. 47th ranked Sei (SEI) is the greatest laggard, with an overnight decline of more than 6.4 percent.



92nd ranked dogwifhat (WIF), a Solana-based meme coin leads gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a weekly surge of more than 240 percent and a year-to-date surge of close to 590 percent. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $1.06 just a while ago.



84th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) is the greatest laggard on a weekly basis, recording a decline of more than 10 percent. 81st ranked SATS (1000SATS) is the greatest laggard in 2024, recording a decline of more than 32 percent.



