

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Friday that it sold a total of 69,341 units in the month of February, up 6 percent from last year's 57,044 units, driven by best ever February total sales record for Tucson, Tucson HEV, Tucson PHEV, Kona EV and Palisade.



Hyundai also achieved record-breaking retail sales of 55,341, a 5 percent increase year-over-year. Battery-electric retail sales jump 24 percent.



It was the best ever total and retail sales in February.



Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicle sales grew 7 percent, while fleet volume was 8.3 percent.



For the two-month year-to-date period, total sales decreased 1 percent to 107,884 units from 109,045 units last year.



