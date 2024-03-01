Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
01.03.2024 | 16:00
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

[01.03.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

01.03.24

IE000LZC9NM0

11,168,682.00

USD

0

75,028,663.27

6.7178

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

01.03.24

IE000DOZYQJ7

3,306,650.00

EUR

0

18,967,650.48

5.7362

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

01.03.24

IE000GETKIK8

130,181.00

GBP

0

1,175,483.74

9.0296

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

01.03.24

IE000XIITCN5

669,167.00

GBP

0

5,350,984.14

7.9965


© 2024 PR Newswire
