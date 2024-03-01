Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01
[01.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.03.24
IE000LZC9NM0
11,168,682.00
USD
0
75,028,663.27
6.7178
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.03.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,306,650.00
EUR
0
18,967,650.48
5.7362
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.03.24
IE000GETKIK8
130,181.00
GBP
0
1,175,483.74
9.0296
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.03.24
IE000XIITCN5
669,167.00
GBP
0
5,350,984.14
7.9965