HelloPrenup's Growth & Sponsored Wedding Showcased on 'Shark Tank' Update Episode

Two Years Later, Innovative Platform Empowering Couples to Craft Affordable Prenuptial Agreements is Back on 'Shark Tank' for Update Episode

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / HelloPrenup, the innovative platform redefining how couples approach prenuptial agreements, proudly commemorates its two-year anniversary since its appearance on "Shark Tank" with an update episode airing this Friday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT on ABC.









Founded by legal and technological experts Julia Rodgers, Esq., and Sarabeth Jaffe, HelloPrenup has revolutionized the process of crafting prenuptial agreements by flipping a traditionally expensive process into an approachable, affordable option for all - regardless of a couple's net worth or goals.

"HelloPrenup has changed the landscape of prenuptial agreements, offering couples a user-friendly, cost-effective, collaborative solution. In addition to convenience when creating their prenup, we offer access to attorney services and in-app e-signature and notarization through our partnership with Proof (formerly known as Notarize)," said Julia Rodgers, CEO of HelloPrenup.

Since its appearance on "Shark Tank," HelloPrenup has garnered widespread acclaim for its expert prenup guidance, compliance with state laws, and commitment to user satisfaction. The platform empowers couples to easily navigate the prenuptial agreement process and provides peace of mind as they begin their marriage journey together.

One key ingredient to the success of HelloPrenup? Incredible couples who have supported its mission to get every couple on the same page prior to marriage. HelloPrenup took its update episode opportunity to give back to one deserving couple in a seriously big way.

"We are thrilled to celebrate two years since our 'Shark Tank' debut and to showcase our continued growth and success. HelloPrenup remains dedicated to simplifying the prenuptial agreement process and providing couples with the security and clarity they deserve," said Sarabeth Jaffe, CTO of HelloPrenup.

Don't miss the update episode featuring HelloPrenup, airing tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT.

Want to be the next HelloPrenup couple getting married? Enter your chance to win here.

About HelloPrenup: HelloPrenup is the premier online prenup platform. Couples can get a state-specific prenup online - without overspending on money or time. HelloPrenup allows every couple, regardless of background, access to important information and protection.

HelloPrenup has been featured on Shark Tank, CNN Business, Forbes, The Boston Globe, GeekWire, and The New Yorker, among others.

Want more information? Contact Hello@HelloPrenup.com or visit HelloPrenup.com to learn more.

