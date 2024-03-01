

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly contracted at an accelerated rate in the month of February, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday.



The ISM said its manufacturing PMI dipped to 47.8 in February from 49.1 in January, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 49.5.



The unexpected decrease by the headline index partly reflected a downturn by new orders, as the new orders index slid to 49.2 in February from 52.5 in January.



