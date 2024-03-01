

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in U.S. construction spending in the month of January.



The Commerce Department said construction spending dipped by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $2.102 trillion in January after jumping by 1.1 percent to a revised rate of $2.106 trillion in December.



The pullback surprised economists, who had expected construction spending to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.9 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



