

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - In recognition of Poland adopting the rule of law reforms and the immediate steps that it has taken to address the milestones to strengthen judicial independence, the European Commission has adopted two legal acts that will pave the way for Poland to access up to EUR137 billion in EU funding.



Under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the Commission has concluded its preliminary assessment of Poland's first payment request. The Commission concludes that Poland has satisfactorily fulfilled the two 'super milestones' to strengthen important aspects of the independence of the Polish judiciary through reforming the disciplinary regime for judges. It has also satisfactorily fulfilled another super milestone committing Poland to use Arachne, an IT tool that supports Member States' audit and control systems and which therefore ensures the necessary safeguards against fraud.



Once confirmed by Member States, the Commission said its assessment would allow for the disbursement of EUR6.3 billion in the coming weeks, from a total of up to EUR59.8 billion in RRF funds to Poland.



The Commission added that following the above-mentioned reforms, it also considers that Poland now fulfils the horizontal enabling condition related to the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, allowing the country to access up to EUR76.5 billion for its 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy, European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Home Affairs funding programs.



