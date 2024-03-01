InfiRay Outdoor Unveils Thrilling New Thermal Imaging at IWA Outdoor Classics 2024

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the curtains rise on the prestigious IWA Outdoor Classics 2024, all eyes turn to Hall 4A Booth 512, where InfiRay Outdoor prepares to unveil a quartet of game-changing thermal imaging solutions.

Leading the charge is the Mate MAH50R emerges as a beacon of innovation, integrating laser rangefinding and ballistic calculation features. This thermal clip-on device seamlessly adapts to day scopes with magnifications of up to 10x, delivering exceptional clarity even in low-light conditions. Whether tracking elusive prey or navigating challenging terrain, the Mate MAH50R empowers users with unmatched versatility and accuracy.

Not to be outdone, the Tube TS60, is a marvel of engineering equipped with a 1280 thermal sensor and a 2560 round display. Boasting unparalleled clarity and a nine-hour battery life, it promises to redefine the boundaries of hunting. From discerning intricate wildlife details to identifying targets up to 700 meters away, the Tube TS60 sets a new benchmark in precision and performance.

In the realm of thermal hunting, rescue operations, and farmland protection, the IRIS IL19/IL35 takes center stage. Harnessing the power of InfiRay's revolutionary R+ technology, this dynamic duo enhances details, suppresses noise, and amplifies targets with surgical precision. From nocturnal pursuits to critical search-and-rescue missions, the IRIS IL19/IL35 stands as a testament to reliability and performance.

But the innovation doesn't stop there. The M6T25S emerges as an intelligent searcher, leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize target tracking. Mounted seamlessly on vehicles or rooftops, this advanced system promises unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in the pursuit of the game.

As attendees explore the offerings at Hall 4A Booth 512, they'll also have the opportunity to experience other crowd favorites, including the Finder FH35R V2 & FH50R V2, AFFO Series, Gemini, and Tube TP25SE. With a diverse array of products tailored to suit every need and preference, InfiRay Outdoor invites enthusiasts and professionals alike to immerse themselves in the future of thermal imaging.

Step into the world of adventure and innovation at IWA Outdoor Classics 2024. Join InfiRay Outdoor at Hall 4A Booth 512 and witness the dawn of a new era in outdoor exploration.

