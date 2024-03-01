Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2024 | 17:14
NutriAg Appoints Riley Reynolds as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing to Drive North American Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / NutriAg, a leading provider of innovative agricultural crop nutrition and technology solutions, announced today, the appointment of Riley Reynolds as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, for North America. Mr. Reynolds will be responsible for leading the company's sales growth across North America, with a focus on expanding NutriAg's reach and market share in the USA.

Riley Reynolds

Riley Reynolds

Mr. Reynolds brings over 25 years of experience in the agricultural industry, with a proven track record of success in driving sales growth and building strong relationships with customers and partners. Riley is known for his ability to create a culture of excitement and technical expertise, which has been instrumental in his success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Riley to the NutriAg team," said Martin Bloomberg, President of NutriAg. "His extensive experience, proven leadership skills, and deep understanding of the U.S. agricultural market make him the perfect person to lead our North American sales and marketing efforts. We are confident that Riley will play a key role in driving our growth and expansion in this region."

"I am excited to join NutriAg and contribute to the company's mission of providing innovative crop nutrient solutions that help farmers improve their yields and profitability," said Mr. Reynolds. "I am impressed by NutriAg's science-driven approach and its dedication to developing products that are efficient, effective, and environmentally friendly. I look forward to working with the team to expand our reach and make a positive impact on the North American agricultural industry."

About NutriAg

NutriAg is a leading provider of innovative agricultural solutions that help farmers improve their yields and profitability. The company's products are based on cutting-edge science and are designed to meet the specific needs of farmers in all growing regions. NutriAg is committed to sustainability and is dedicated to developing products that are both effective and environmentally friendly.

Contact Information

Terry Kukle
VP Marketing
pr@nutriag.com

SOURCE: NutriAg

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
