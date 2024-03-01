Carlisle, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - Advanced Solution, a premier medical distributor in America, announced its recent affiliation with the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce. In celebration of this milestone, the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Downtown Carlisle Association (DCA), cordially invited the business community to join a Grand Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in honor of Advanced Solution.





Luke Etter

The ceremony took place on February 9th, 2024, at 1 N. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013.

Advanced Solution was thrilled to become a member of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, a vibrant network of businesses dedicated to fostering economic growth and collaboration within the community. This partnership aligns with Advanced Solution's commitment to excellence and innovation in the medical distribution industry.

"We are honored to be a part of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce and are eager to contribute to the thriving business ecosystem in Carlisle," said Luke Etter, the founder and CEO of Advanced Solution. "This partnership signifies our dedication to fostering strong connections within the community and supporting local businesses."

The Grand Ribbon Cutting Ceremony turned out to be an exciting event, symbolizing the commencement of a mutually beneficial relationship between Advanced Solution and the local business community. Attendees had the opportunity to witness the ceremonial ribbon cutting, engage with Advanced Solution representatives, and enjoy light refreshments.

The event proved to be an opportunity to network, learn more about Advanced Solution's contributions to the medical distribution field, and celebrate the growth of the Carlisle business community.

About Advanced Solution:

Advanced Solution, founded by Luke Etter in 2019, is a Christian and Veteran-owned healthcare logistics and ancillary services firm. It is among the top distributors in the USA, known for its extensive network, state-of-the-art logistics, cutting-edge inventory management, and other comprehensive solutions. The company serves US Veterans Affairs Health Systems, Hospital Outpatient Departments, Operating Rooms, and Privately Owned Specialty Clinics throughout North America. Advanced Solution is also launching a wound care training book, "Got Wounds? Wound Care Essentials 101: What You Need to Know," catering to the diverse needs of healthcare professionals, educators, and students

Contact Information:

Website: https://advancedsolution.health/

Email: support@advancedsolution.health

Phone: (223)-336-4644

Address: 1 N Hanover St, Carlisle, PA 17013, USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199929

SOURCE: SMG Media Group