

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Any decision by the Federal Reserve on balance sheet does not reflect the monetary policy stance, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Friday.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that the FOMC would start discussion on slowing redemptions at the March meeting, Waller said.



This will help in transitioning into whatever definition of 'ample' that policymakers deem appropriate, he added.



'Changing our pace of redemptions will occur when the Committee makes a decision to do so, and the timing will be independent of any changes to the policy rate target,' Waller said.



'Balance sheet plans are about getting liquidity levels right and approaching 'ample' at the correct speed.'



'They do not imply anything about the stance of interest rate policy, which is focused on influencing the macroeconomy and achieving our dual mandate,' the policymaker said.



The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for March 19-20. The central bank is widely expected to once again leave rates unchanged.



Waller also said that it was important to see a continued to reduction in the Fed's agency mortgage-backed securities/MBS holdings, and he would like to see them go to zero.



The rate-setter also sought a shift in Treasury holdings toward a larger share of shorter-dated Treasury securities.



'Moving toward more Treasury bills would shift the maturity structure more toward our policy rate-the overnight federal funds rate-and allow our income and expenses to rise and fall together as the FOMC increases and cuts the target range,' Waller said.



This could also assist a future asset purchase program because the Fed could let the short-term securities roll off the portfolio and not increase the balance sheet, he added.



'This is an issue the FOMC will need to decide in the next couple of years,' Waller said.



