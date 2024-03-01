Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 1 March 2024 it repurchased 53,200 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 157.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 40,008,118.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 40,008,118 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 66,588,613.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 March 2024