Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
The Company announces that, on 1 March 2024 it repurchased 53,200 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 157.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 40,008,118.
The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 40,008,118 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 66,588,613.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 March 2024