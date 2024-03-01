Hyundai Motor America Reports All-Time February 2024 Sales

Total sales up 6%; Best ever total and retail sales in February

Battery-electric retail sales jump 24%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total February sales of 60,341 units, a 6% increase compared with February 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in February for Tucson (+8%), Tucson PHEV (+280%), Tucson HEV (+29%), Palisade (+16%), and Kona EV (+15%). Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicle sales grew 7%, while fleet volume was 8.3%. Hyundai also achieved record-breaking retail sales of 55,341, a 5% increase year-over-year.

"Hyundai's sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are steadily rising, with significant year-over-year growth," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We take pride in the recognition our EV and plug-in hybrid models have received and remain committed to providing our customers with a diverse range of products."

February Total Sales Summary



Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 60,341 57,044 +6 % 107,884 109,045 -1 %

February Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Earns 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards : Hyundai Motor America met the tougher safety criteria instituted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for its 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) and TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards with seven Hyundai vehicles awarded to date and regains Safety Leadership in industry. Hyundai's seven TSP/TSP+ awards are tied for second most of any brand.

Hyundai Motor Company's IONIQ 5 N is among the Top Three in the World finalists for the 2024 World Performance Car.

The all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6 has been named the 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year, solidifying its position as a leader in today's EV landscape. This award, given out by the clean-energy website's editorial team with direct voting input from its readership recognizes the IONIQ 6's outstanding performance, innovative features, and strong sales.

Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 6 sedan has been named MotorWeek Drivers' Choice for Best Electric Vehicle. In addition to driving impressions, the MotorWeek new vehicle evaluations consider reliability and value as well as consumer trends.

Hyundai's award-winning, all-electric IONIQ 6 sedan was named Favorite Plug-In Vehicle by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA). The IONIQ 6 stood out to the nonprofit organization's automotive media membership for its eye-catching design, intuitive connectivity, ultra-fast charging capabilities and spacious interior.

Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 5 electric SUV was named Best Electric Vehicle of 2024 by Cars.com for a second year in a row, surpassing all 2024 EVs tested by Cars.com's editorial team of expert car reviewers.

Hyundai's all-new 2024 Kona Electric has today been named the Vincentric Best Value in America winner in the Subcompact SUV segment. Vincentric Best Value awards are determined using a statistical analysis model that incorporates the current market price and total cost of ownership of all 2024 model year vehicles.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 8,432 10,371 -19 % 15,332 19,026 -19 % Ioniq 5 1,993 2,074 -4 % 3,458 3,622 -5 % Ioniq 5 ROBOTAXI 3 0 0 % 3 0 0 % Ioniq 6 902 0 0 % 1,662 0 0 % Kona 7,024 6,080 +16 % 13,601 11,906 +14 % Nexo 11 28 -61 % 34 44 -23 % Palisade 7,832 6,742 +16 % 15,470 13,426 +15 % Santa Cruz 2,568 2,868 -10 % 5,055 5,482 -8 % Santa Fe 9,239 7,993 +16 % 15,260 15,290 -0 % Sonata 4,379 4,307 +2 % 7,500 9,180 -18 % Tucson 15,999 14,031 +14 % 27,115 26,059 +4 % Venue 1,959 2,537 -23 % 3,394 4,978 -32 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

