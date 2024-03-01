Anzeige
01.03.2024
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 February 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.7%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.2%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust6.0%
Clearway Energy A Class6.0%
Drax Group5.5%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.1%
Bonheur4.3%
SSE4.3%
RWE4.3%
Foresight Solar Fund4.1%
Grenergy Renovables3.7%
National Grid3.1%
Northland Power3.0%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund2.8%
Enefit Green2.7%
Cadeler2.6%
US Solar Fund2.2%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables2.2%
AES2.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure1.9%
Greencoat Renewable1.9%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.5%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.5%
7C Solarparken1.4%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.4%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.2%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust1.2%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente1.1%
MPC Energy Solutions1.1%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.0%
Serena Energia1.0%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc0.8%
China Suntien Green Energy0.8%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.6%
Boralex0.5%
Innergex Renewable0.4%
Fusion Fuel Green0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.2%

At close of business on 29 February 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37,4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies41.1%
Renewable energy developers30.2%
Renewable focused utilities7.7%
Energy storage4.7%
Biomass generation and production5.5%
Electricity networks3.1%
Renewable technology and service2.9%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency2.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.2%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.6%
Europe (ex UK)33.5%
Global13.5%
North America11.9%
Latin America3.4%
China0.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.2%
100%


