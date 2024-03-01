Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 February 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.2% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 6.0% Clearway Energy A Class 6.0% Drax Group 5.5% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.1% Bonheur 4.3% SSE 4.3% RWE 4.3% Foresight Solar Fund 4.1% Grenergy Renovables 3.7% National Grid 3.1% Northland Power 3.0% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.8% Enefit Green 2.7% Cadeler 2.6% US Solar Fund 2.2% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 2.2% AES 2.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.9% Greencoat Renewable 1.9% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.5% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.5% 7C Solarparken 1.4% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.4% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.2% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.2% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.1% MPC Energy Solutions 1.1% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.0% Serena Energia 1.0% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 0.8% China Suntien Green Energy 0.8% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.6% Boralex 0.5% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Fusion Fuel Green 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%

At close of business on 29 February 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37,4 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 41.1% Renewable energy developers 30.2% Renewable focused utilities 7.7% Energy storage 4.7% Biomass generation and production 5.5% Electricity networks 3.1% Renewable technology and service 2.9% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%