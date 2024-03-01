CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports Unveils "Mogo Maniacs" Campus Ambassadors Program, Galvanizing 140+ Ambassadors Across Premier Universities in India

Updated contact information from previous release

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Mobile Global Esports Inc.("MOGO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGAM), India's leading esports organization" proudly announces the launch of "Mogo Maniacs," an innovative Campus Ambassadors Program designed at raising a dynamic gaming community within top universities across India. With the inclusion of over 140 passionate and driven campus ambassadors, we believe Mogo Maniacs is set to modernize the esports landscape in educational institutions.

The Mogo Maniacs program seeks to bridge the gap between esports enthusiasts and professional gaming opportunities, offering a unique platform for students to stage their gaming competence and game control skills. MOGO's strategic partnership with prominent universities aims to create a vital network of ambassadors who will serve as the face of esports within their campuses.

"We're excited to drop the Mogo Maniacs program, totally vibing with our mission to boost and vibe with the gaming crew. With this move, we're building the next-gen esports legends. We will help them with a spot to level up not just in gaming but also flex skills in building squads, throwing epic events, and being the boss in leadership game at their Universities. Let the gaming revolution begin!," said Sunny Bhandarkar CEO- Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mogo Maniacs ambassadors will have the opportunity to organize and host gaming events, tournaments, and workshops within their respective campuses, crafting a booming gaming culture. MOGO will support these initiatives by providing resources, mentorship, and exposure to the broader esports ecosystem.

MOGO has already onboarded ambassadors from prestigious universities such as LPU University, VIT Bhopal, Sage University, DY Patil College SIES, SRM University, Christ University and many more. The program is open to all gaming enthusiasts currently enrolled in universities across India, offering a chance for students to become an integral part of the rapidly growing esports landscape.

In a move to support grassroots engagement and connect with the gaming community at its core, MOGO has proudly sponsored an event brought to life by one of its dynamic Campus Ambassadors at IIT Guwahati. This collaboration marks a significant stride in promoting a vibrant gaming culture within academic institutions.

The event, infused with MOGO's support, elevated the gaming experience for participants and spectators alike. MOGO encourages the Campus Ambassador in organizing an event that goes beyond gaming, incorporating all elements that the Esports community is looking for.

For more information on the Mogo Maniacs program or to express interest in becoming a campus ambassador, please visit www.mogoesports.com

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands, and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

