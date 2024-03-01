Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - REVILO Property Group, a real estate investment company, has announced that its CEO, Ryan Whitefield, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council in December 2023. It is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders, making it the foremost growth and networking organization.





Ryan Whitefield

Ryan was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

REVILO Group further disclosed that, as a member of the Council, Ryan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Ryan will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Ryan will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Council member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC-the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

"I am truly honored and excited to join the esteemed Forbes Business Council. This recognition underscores the commitment and success of REVILO Property Group," said Ryan. "Being part of this exclusive community provides a unique opportunity to connect with accomplished leaders, share valuable insights, and contribute to the growth of our industry. I look forward to leveraging this platform to further solidify our leadership role and make meaningful contributions to the business community."

About Forbes Councils:

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com .

About REVILO Property Group:

REVILO Property Group, under the leadership of CEO Ryan Whitefield, specializes in offering investors opportunities to invest in large-scale multifamily properties, residential assisted living facilities, and luxury single-family developments. REVILO Property Group is committed to educating and helping its clients in the dynamic real estate sector.

Contact Information:

Website: www.revilogroup.com

Email: info@revilogroup.co.uk

Address: 5307 Technology Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

Phone: +44 1706 509234

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199931

SOURCE: REVILO Property Group