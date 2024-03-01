Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 mars/March 2024) - Further to corrected Bulletin "2023-0303" the shares of Atha Energy Corp. (symbol: SASK) will be delisted at the close today. An initial Bulletin incorrectly identified Athena Gold Corporation (symbol: ATHA) as the company to be delisted.

Athena Gold Corporation (symbol: ATHA) remains in good standing on the CSE and is not scheduled to be delisted.

Suite au bulletin corrigé « 2023-0203 », les actions d'Atha Energy Corp. (symbole: SASK) seront radiées de la cote à la clôture d'aujourd'hui. Un premier bulletin identifiait à tort Athena Gold Corporation (symbole: ATHA) comme la société à radier de la cote.

Athena Gold Corporation (symbole: ATHA) reste en règle au CSE et ne devrait pas être radiée de la liste.

