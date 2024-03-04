Quantexa Strengthens Advisory Board with the Appointment of Boon Hui Khoo

Former INTERPOL President and Senior Deputy Secretary for the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs brings wealth of public sector experience in global security and law enforcement to Quantexa





LONDON, March 04, 2024, the global leader in Decision Intelligence. Boon Hui, former INTERPOL President, and Senior Deputy Secretary for the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, brings a wealth of public sector experience in global security and law enforcement leadership to Quantexa. With this appointment, Boon Hui joins other distinguished industry luminaries with expertise spanning technology, finance, healthcare, and national security as part of Quantexa's Advisory Board.



The expansion of Quantexa's Advisory Board comes at a pivotal time of momentum for the organization, following a successful year of investment. In 2023, Quantexa completed a $129 million Series E funding round led by the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC). This was followed by the announcement of a $155M investment in the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry over the next three years to help clients advance the use of AI to protect, optimize, and grow their organizations.

McKinsey predicts that the next decade will unlock new opportunities for financial services in APAC, with consumers in Asia accounting for half of global consumption growth, equivalent to a $10 trillion growth opportunity. Strategically leaning into this market growth opportunity, Quantexa increased its presence in Singapore last November with a new office location, reinforcing its global network and bringing the company closer to its clients and partners in the region. As part of an expansive regional growth strategy in APAC, Quantexa also established its Japan operations in Tokyo in July 2023.

Boon Hui Khoo joins Quantexa's Advisory board with 10 years of experience in providing strategic advice to companies on cyber security, policing, and financial crime. Starting his career in the Singapore Armed Forces, Khoo later served as the Commissioner of the Singapore Police Force and Senior Deputy Secretary at the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as assuming the role of President of INTERPOL before transitioning to the private sector. Khoo's experience will help Quantexa realize its specific market ambitions to expand government agency engagements in Singapore and across the APAC region.

Vishal Marria, CEO and Founder, Quantexa, said:"We are pleased to welcome Boon Hui Khoo to our advisory board at a critical time of growth for the business in the APAC region and beyond. His rich experience from INTERPOL President to being awarded multiple national honours, will be invaluable as we work to serve the needs of our growing public sector customer base with category leading, AI-enabled decision intelligence solutions."

Boon Hui Khoocommented: "I am excited to join Quantexa's Advisory Board as the company brings its innovative decision intelligence technology to more customers in the private and public sectors in the region. I look forward to combining my experience in law enforcement and global security with Quantexa's impressive technology capabilities to help shape how its customers and partners use data to optimize and protect their organizations."

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa's Decision Intelligence platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 700 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, Dublin, Brussels, Malaga, UAE, New York, Boston, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, and Tokyo.

