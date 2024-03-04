

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 661.668 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 4.7 percent and down from the upwardly revised 4.8 percent gain in January (originally 4.7 percent).



Banknotes in circulation fell 0.6 percent on year, while coins in circulation dropped 1.8 percent. Current account balances gained an annual 3.1 percent, including a 3.1 percent gain in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base slumped 7.6 percent at 668.572 trillion yen.



