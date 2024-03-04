OKX Flash News: OKX Launches Solana Super Season Thread Competition with 500 USDC in Prizes

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the launch of its Solana Super Season Thread Competition, part of a series of initiatives aimed at spurring engagement with and education around the Solana ecosystem. The competition invites Solana enthusiasts and OKX users to showcase their expertise by authoring Twitter threads delving into different aspects of Solana and the OKX wallet.

With a total prize pool of 500 USDC, spread across first (300 USDC), second (150 USDC) and third (50 USDC) places, the competition aims to catalyze more in-depth exploration of Solana while rewarding users for their insights. It also underscores OKX's long-term commitment to supporting Solana and driving mainstream adoption.

The competition is part of OKX's Solana Super Season, which features various initiatives around Solana, including token listings, trading competitions, incubator/accelerator programs, and more. It runs from February 29, 2024 until March 14, 2024. Participants can enter by authoring and publishing a thread delving into any aspect of Solana and tagging it with OKXSolanaSuperSeason. Submissions will be judged on criteria like creativity, insightfulness, depth of knowledge, and more.

For more details and regular updates, visit the official OKX Solana Super Season page: https://bit.ly/OKX-thread

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

