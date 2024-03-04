Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of LAVA (LAVA) on March 4, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the LAVA/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.





LAVA (LAVA) is the native cryptocurrency of Elysium, a Layer 1 blockchain developed by Vulcan Forged, designed for earning through gaming activities or purchasing on exchanges, and is consumed with every transaction on the Elysium network.

Introducing LAVA: The Fuel of Elysium's Gaming Universe

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of LAVA (LAVA), a pivotal cryptocurrency within the Vulcan Forged ecosystem, a dynamic blockchain gaming and NFT platform. As the secondary token of Vulcan Forged, LAVA serves multiple critical functions, from facilitating transactions to powering gameplay and rewarding users. Originating on the Polygon network, LAVA underwent a significant evolution as Vulcan Forged transitioned to its proprietary Elysium blockchain, highlighting the platform's dedication to creating a more sustainable and integrated ecosystem. This move not only included a token migration to ensure continuity for its users but also introduced a capped supply of 1 billion tokens, aiming to enhance LAVA's value and stability within the marketplace.

At the heart of LAVA's utility is its dual-state nature, represented by Cold LAVA (or LAVA Crystals) and Hot LAVA. Cold LAVA, earned through gameplay and experience points within Vulcan Forged games, embodies an off-chain value that can be transformed into on-chain Hot LAVA. This unique mechanism allows players to convert their gaming achievements into tangible rewards, fostering a more engaging and rewarding platform experience. The conversion process is not only a testament to a player's commitment and skill but also a gatekeeper mechanism that adds a layer of security against exploits, ensuring the ecosystem's integrity.

LAVA's role extends beyond the gaming experience into the realm of decentralization and ecosystem economics. It is instrumental in the operation of the Agora marketplace, Vulcan Forged's decentralized trading platform, where it is used as gas for transactions. This functionality underscores LAVA's importance in facilitating a decentralized, user-driven economy, where transactions are executed directly from users' wallets, enhancing transparency and trust. Additionally, LAVA is burned for various ecosystem activities, reinforcing its scarcity and potential value appreciation over time.

The future of LAVA within the Vulcan Forged ecosystem is marked by continuous innovation and expansion. With its utility spanning across gameplay, NFT transactions, and DeFi applications like the LAVA Bank, LAVA is not just a cryptocurrency but a cornerstone of Vulcan Forged's vision for a decentralized gaming future. As the ecosystem grows, LAVA is poised to play an even more significant role, driving user engagement, rewarding participation, and fueling the economic mechanisms that make Vulcan Forged a unique and thriving blockchain gaming platform.

About LAVA Token

Based on Elysium, LAVA has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). LAVA token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on March 4, 2024. Investors who are interested in LAVA can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

