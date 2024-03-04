

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corp. is recalling around 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling products citing potential contamination with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves 6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of 'TRADER JOE'S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings' with lot codes '03.07.25.C1-1' and '03.07.25.C1-2'.



The steamed chicken soup dumplings, with establishment number 'P-46009' inside the USDA mark of inspection, were produced on December 7, 2023, and shipped to Trader Joe's retail locations nationwide.



The recall was initiated after the Beaumont, California-based firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in Trader Joe's steamed chicken soup dumplings.



So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products.



FSIS, over concern that some product may be in consumers' freezers, urged them to throw away the impacted products or return to the place of purchase.



In early February, the FSIS had issued a public health alert against Trader Joe's frozen ready-to-eat or RTE chicken pilaf product as they may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically rocks.



In recent recalls, FSIS last week announced that Falconer, New York-based MF Meats called back around 93,277 pounds of raw meat products citing potential contamination with a non-food grade mineral seal oil, which is not approved for use in meat processing.



