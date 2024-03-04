

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.0848 against the euro and 1.2667 against the pound, from last week's closing quotes of 1.0837 and 1.2650, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback dropped to 4-day lows of 0.8824 and 149.84 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.8833 and 150.11, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 0.86 against the franc and 147.00 against the yen.



