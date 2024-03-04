

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales continued to decline at the start of the year, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell 6.7 percent annually in January, faster than the 5.4 percent drop in December. Sales have been falling since September 2022.



Among stores selling manufactured goods, turnover decreased the most, by 27 percent, in stores selling via mail order or the internet, the agency said.



Retailers supplying hardware, building supplies, appliances, and household items saw a 20.0 percent decrease in turnover. There was a 9.0 percent decrease in sales of textiles, clothing and footwear.



On a monthly basis, retail turnover fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 3.0 percent in January.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken