Consortium of investor and management team to acquire French waterproofing business

OpenGate Capital ("OpenGate"), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has entered into exclusive discussions for the sale of SMAC, a supplier of waterproofing and building envelop systems, to Compagnie Financière Jousset and the SMAC management team. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

OpenGate acquired SMAC in 2019 through a corporate carve-out from Colas Group, a subsidiary of Bouygues SA.

SMAC was established in 1884 and has grown into a leader in the French waterproofing and facades market. Following the acquisition by OpenGate, SMAC disposed of its manufacturing divisions (membranes, skylights, and resins) to focus on installation.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close before the end of Q2 2024.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About CFJ

CFJ is an investment holding company owned by Frédéric Jousset and dedicated to Private Equity. Based in Luxemburg, CFJ invests its own equity in industrial, services or technology companies with solid fundamentals and strong growth potential.

CFJ closely partners with each management team to support their vision and ambitious projects.

CFJ aims at creating value combined with positive human and environmental impact through long-term capital, and in-depth strategic and operational support to its portfolio companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240303897327/en/

Contacts:

OpenGate Media Contacts:

Prosek Partners

Email: Pro-opengate@prosek.com

Alanna Chaffin

Head of Investor Relations Communications

Email: AChaffin@opengatecapital.com

Telephone: +1 310-432-7000

OpenGate Origination Contact:

Joshua Adams

Partner

Email: jadams@opengatecapital.com

Telephone: +1 310-432-7000

CFJ Media Contacts:

Anne-Celine Lescop

Head of Public Affairs Communication

Email: acl@cfj.lu