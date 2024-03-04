

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Spanish banker Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) has cut about 320 jobs in the U.S. to focus more on digital operations, a Bloomberg report said.



The Bank has laid off nearly 2.7% of its total workforce of about 11,800, in recent days in the U.S., the report said citing a person familiar with the matter.



'We are evolving our US business, investing in digital capabilities and simplified processes to adapt to changing customer needs,' Santander said in an statement in response to questions from Bloomberg.



