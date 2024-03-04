

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE), an online food ordering and delivery company, Monday said that it is launching a finance transaction that will amend and extend its 1.1-billion-euro equivalent term facilities and raise around 500-million-euro equivalent term facility.



The financial transaction is expected to extend the current term facilities maturity from August 2027 to December 2029 and lower the term loan cost of debt.



At least 300 million euros of the proceeds will be used to repurchase certain outstanding convertible bonds due in 2025 and 2026 and for general corporate purposes as well which may include additional buybacks of convertible bonds.



Further, the company confirmed its guidance for fiscal 2024. It continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of 725 million euros to 775 million euros and total segment revenue growth of 15 percent to 17 percent year on year in constant currency.



On Friday, Delivery Hero shares closed at EUR 22.08, up 3.37% in Germany.



