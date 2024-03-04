Anzeige
04.03.2024
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
04 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 01 March 2024 it purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           250,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.446     GBP1.236 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.410     GBP1.210 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.427534    GBP1.221116

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,661,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1476       1.444         XDUB      08:11:13      00069070953TRLO0 
606       1.442         XDUB      08:33:49      00069071633TRLO0 
2991       1.442         XDUB      08:33:49      00069071634TRLO0 
3221       1.442         XDUB      08:33:49      00069071635TRLO0 
6000       1.440         XDUB      08:52:51      00069071924TRLO0 
1110       1.440         XDUB      08:52:51      00069071925TRLO0 
759       1.440         XDUB      08:52:51      00069071926TRLO0 
6000       1.440         XDUB      09:08:20      00069072349TRLO0 
3880       1.440         XDUB      09:08:20      00069072350TRLO0 
6000       1.440         XDUB      09:09:02      00069072366TRLO0 
1297       1.440         XDUB      09:09:02      00069072367TRLO0 
6427       1.436         XDUB      09:10:03      00069072422TRLO0 
5753       1.430         XDUB      09:21:20      00069072709TRLO0 
208       1.430         XDUB      09:21:20      00069072710TRLO0 
3477       1.418         XDUB      10:53:02      00069074840TRLO0 
801       1.418         XDUB      10:53:02      00069074841TRLO0 
1762       1.418         XDUB      10:53:02      00069074842TRLO0 
1183       1.416         XDUB      10:59:19      00069074937TRLO0 
914       1.416         XDUB      10:59:19      00069074939TRLO0 
4321       1.416         XDUB      10:59:19      00069074940TRLO0 
4601       1.422         XDUB      11:55:44      00069076031TRLO0 
3895       1.420         XDUB      11:55:47      00069076035TRLO0 
1499       1.420         XDUB      11:55:47      00069076036TRLO0 
917       1.420         XDUB      11:55:47      00069076039TRLO0 
965       1.418         XDUB      12:04:13      00069076209TRLO0 
6100       1.418         XDUB      12:04:13      00069076210TRLO0 
1750       1.420         XDUB      12:04:13      00069076211TRLO0 
2380       1.420         XDUB      12:04:13      00069076212TRLO0 
2483       1.414         XDUB      12:04:19      00069076230TRLO0 
4140       1.414         XDUB      12:04:25      00069076236TRLO0 
4117       1.420         XDUB      13:10:16      00069077840TRLO0 
1886       1.420         XDUB      13:10:16      00069077841TRLO0 
1137       1.418         XDUB      13:10:17      00069077847TRLO0 
5501       1.418         XDUB      13:10:17      00069077848TRLO0 
5291       1.416         XDUB      13:10:17      00069077849TRLO0 
27        1.416         XDUB      13:10:17      00069077853TRLO0 
1878       1.416         XDUB      13:10:19      00069077860TRLO0 
1004       1.410         XDUB      13:33:53      00069078423TRLO0 
1163       1.410         XDUB      13:33:53      00069078425TRLO0 
915       1.412         XDUB      13:45:12      00069078633TRLO0 
1561       1.412         XDUB      14:17:26      00069079504TRLO0 
5914       1.414         XDUB      14:38:50      00069080399TRLO0 
1900       1.418         XDUB      15:11:50      00069082030TRLO0 
764       1.418         XDUB      15:11:50      00069082031TRLO0 
1551       1.418         XDUB      15:11:50      00069082032TRLO0 
2433       1.418         XDUB      15:11:50      00069082033TRLO0 
6732       1.416         XDUB      15:12:14      00069082041TRLO0 
8656       1.414         XDUB      15:14:31      00069082215TRLO0 
2596       1.414         XDUB      15:19:37      00069082470TRLO0 
1638       1.414         XDUB      15:20:13      00069082504TRLO0 
2665       1.414         XDUB      15:21:20      00069082591TRLO0 
6286       1.412         XDUB      15:21:20      00069082592TRLO0 
1685       1.414         XDUB      15:21:20      00069082593TRLO0 
1320       1.414         XDUB      15:21:20      00069082594TRLO0 
10000      1.418         XDUB      15:32:40      00069083050TRLO0 
6499       1.418         XDUB      15:33:00      00069083063TRLO0 
309       1.418         XDUB      15:39:30      00069083236TRLO0 
5000       1.424         XDUB      15:43:18      00069083380TRLO0 
3206       1.424         XDUB      15:43:18      00069083381TRLO0 
2600       1.436         XDUB      16:01:01      00069084460TRLO0 
2600       1.436         XDUB      16:01:01      00069084461TRLO0 
1344       1.436         XDUB      16:01:01      00069084462TRLO0 
418       1.436         XDUB      16:01:01      00069084463TRLO0 
2600       1.436         XDUB      16:01:46      00069084503TRLO0 
4196       1.436         XDUB      16:01:46      00069084504TRLO0 
2600       1.438         XDUB      16:03:33      00069084627TRLO0 
4730       1.438         XDUB      16:03:33      00069084628TRLO0 
219       1.436         XDUB      16:03:46      00069084642TRLO0 
1820       1.436         XDUB      16:03:46      00069084643TRLO0 
2600       1.436         XDUB      16:03:46      00069084644TRLO0 
1547       1.436         XDUB      16:03:46      00069084645TRLO0 
4394       1.438         XDUB      16:06:54      00069084800TRLO0 
873       1.438         XDUB      16:06:54      00069084801TRLO0 
541       1.442         XDUB      16:14:33      00069085344TRLO0 
159       1.442         XDUB      16:14:33      00069085345TRLO0 
6724       1.446         XDUB      16:14:34      00069085349TRLO0 
6000       1.446         XDUB      16:14:34      00069085350TRLO0 
871       1.446         XDUB      16:14:34      00069085351TRLO0 
6671       1.446         XDUB      16:14:34      00069085352TRLO0 
2447       1.442         XDUB      16:18:10      00069085708TRLO0 
2600       1.442         XDUB      16:18:10      00069085709TRLO0 
1429       1.442         XDUB      16:18:10      00069085710TRLO0 
1171       1.442         XDUB      16:18:10      00069085711TRLO0 
6332       1.442         XDUB      16:18:10      00069085712TRLO0 
1964       1.442         XDUB      16:18:10      00069085713TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8778       123.20        XLON      08:17:51      00069071199TRLO0 
5680       123.60        XLON      08:17:51      00069071200TRLO0 
2930       123.60        XLON      08:17:51      00069071201TRLO0 
7252       122.40        XLON      09:21:20      00069072705TRLO0 
1569       122.60        XLON      09:21:20      00069072706TRLO0 
3202       122.60        XLON      09:21:20      00069072707TRLO0 
6038       121.60        XLON      11:12:20      00069075215TRLO0 
2864       121.20        XLON      12:04:19      00069076223TRLO0 
558       121.20        XLON      12:04:19      00069076224TRLO0 
5225       121.20        XLON      12:04:19      00069076225TRLO0 
6602       121.60        XLON      13:10:16      00069077838TRLO0 
893       121.60        XLON      13:10:16      00069077839TRLO0 
7585       121.20        XLON      13:10:19      00069077855TRLO0 
8909       121.20        XLON      14:57:31      00069081379TRLO0 
6041       121.00        XLON      14:57:31      00069081380TRLO0 
2599       121.00        XLON      14:57:31      00069081381TRLO0 
8746       121.20        XLON      14:57:31      00069081382TRLO0 
3484       123.40        XLON      16:08:56      00069084916TRLO0 
1500       123.40        XLON      16:08:56      00069084917TRLO0 
805       123.60        XLON      16:17:53      00069085670TRLO0 
8740       123.60        XLON      16:17:53      00069085671TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  307243 
EQS News ID:  1849969 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

