Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 01 March 2024 it purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 250,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.446 GBP1.236 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.410 GBP1.210 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.427534 GBP1.221116

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,661,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1476 1.444 XDUB 08:11:13 00069070953TRLO0 606 1.442 XDUB 08:33:49 00069071633TRLO0 2991 1.442 XDUB 08:33:49 00069071634TRLO0 3221 1.442 XDUB 08:33:49 00069071635TRLO0 6000 1.440 XDUB 08:52:51 00069071924TRLO0 1110 1.440 XDUB 08:52:51 00069071925TRLO0 759 1.440 XDUB 08:52:51 00069071926TRLO0 6000 1.440 XDUB 09:08:20 00069072349TRLO0 3880 1.440 XDUB 09:08:20 00069072350TRLO0 6000 1.440 XDUB 09:09:02 00069072366TRLO0 1297 1.440 XDUB 09:09:02 00069072367TRLO0 6427 1.436 XDUB 09:10:03 00069072422TRLO0 5753 1.430 XDUB 09:21:20 00069072709TRLO0 208 1.430 XDUB 09:21:20 00069072710TRLO0 3477 1.418 XDUB 10:53:02 00069074840TRLO0 801 1.418 XDUB 10:53:02 00069074841TRLO0 1762 1.418 XDUB 10:53:02 00069074842TRLO0 1183 1.416 XDUB 10:59:19 00069074937TRLO0 914 1.416 XDUB 10:59:19 00069074939TRLO0 4321 1.416 XDUB 10:59:19 00069074940TRLO0 4601 1.422 XDUB 11:55:44 00069076031TRLO0 3895 1.420 XDUB 11:55:47 00069076035TRLO0 1499 1.420 XDUB 11:55:47 00069076036TRLO0 917 1.420 XDUB 11:55:47 00069076039TRLO0 965 1.418 XDUB 12:04:13 00069076209TRLO0 6100 1.418 XDUB 12:04:13 00069076210TRLO0 1750 1.420 XDUB 12:04:13 00069076211TRLO0 2380 1.420 XDUB 12:04:13 00069076212TRLO0 2483 1.414 XDUB 12:04:19 00069076230TRLO0 4140 1.414 XDUB 12:04:25 00069076236TRLO0 4117 1.420 XDUB 13:10:16 00069077840TRLO0 1886 1.420 XDUB 13:10:16 00069077841TRLO0 1137 1.418 XDUB 13:10:17 00069077847TRLO0 5501 1.418 XDUB 13:10:17 00069077848TRLO0 5291 1.416 XDUB 13:10:17 00069077849TRLO0 27 1.416 XDUB 13:10:17 00069077853TRLO0 1878 1.416 XDUB 13:10:19 00069077860TRLO0 1004 1.410 XDUB 13:33:53 00069078423TRLO0 1163 1.410 XDUB 13:33:53 00069078425TRLO0 915 1.412 XDUB 13:45:12 00069078633TRLO0 1561 1.412 XDUB 14:17:26 00069079504TRLO0 5914 1.414 XDUB 14:38:50 00069080399TRLO0 1900 1.418 XDUB 15:11:50 00069082030TRLO0 764 1.418 XDUB 15:11:50 00069082031TRLO0 1551 1.418 XDUB 15:11:50 00069082032TRLO0 2433 1.418 XDUB 15:11:50 00069082033TRLO0 6732 1.416 XDUB 15:12:14 00069082041TRLO0 8656 1.414 XDUB 15:14:31 00069082215TRLO0 2596 1.414 XDUB 15:19:37 00069082470TRLO0 1638 1.414 XDUB 15:20:13 00069082504TRLO0 2665 1.414 XDUB 15:21:20 00069082591TRLO0 6286 1.412 XDUB 15:21:20 00069082592TRLO0 1685 1.414 XDUB 15:21:20 00069082593TRLO0 1320 1.414 XDUB 15:21:20 00069082594TRLO0 10000 1.418 XDUB 15:32:40 00069083050TRLO0 6499 1.418 XDUB 15:33:00 00069083063TRLO0 309 1.418 XDUB 15:39:30 00069083236TRLO0 5000 1.424 XDUB 15:43:18 00069083380TRLO0 3206 1.424 XDUB 15:43:18 00069083381TRLO0 2600 1.436 XDUB 16:01:01 00069084460TRLO0 2600 1.436 XDUB 16:01:01 00069084461TRLO0 1344 1.436 XDUB 16:01:01 00069084462TRLO0 418 1.436 XDUB 16:01:01 00069084463TRLO0 2600 1.436 XDUB 16:01:46 00069084503TRLO0 4196 1.436 XDUB 16:01:46 00069084504TRLO0 2600 1.438 XDUB 16:03:33 00069084627TRLO0 4730 1.438 XDUB 16:03:33 00069084628TRLO0 219 1.436 XDUB 16:03:46 00069084642TRLO0 1820 1.436 XDUB 16:03:46 00069084643TRLO0 2600 1.436 XDUB 16:03:46 00069084644TRLO0 1547 1.436 XDUB 16:03:46 00069084645TRLO0 4394 1.438 XDUB 16:06:54 00069084800TRLO0 873 1.438 XDUB 16:06:54 00069084801TRLO0 541 1.442 XDUB 16:14:33 00069085344TRLO0 159 1.442 XDUB 16:14:33 00069085345TRLO0 6724 1.446 XDUB 16:14:34 00069085349TRLO0 6000 1.446 XDUB 16:14:34 00069085350TRLO0 871 1.446 XDUB 16:14:34 00069085351TRLO0 6671 1.446 XDUB 16:14:34 00069085352TRLO0 2447 1.442 XDUB 16:18:10 00069085708TRLO0 2600 1.442 XDUB 16:18:10 00069085709TRLO0 1429 1.442 XDUB 16:18:10 00069085710TRLO0 1171 1.442 XDUB 16:18:10 00069085711TRLO0 6332 1.442 XDUB 16:18:10 00069085712TRLO0 1964 1.442 XDUB 16:18:10 00069085713TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 8778 123.20 XLON 08:17:51 00069071199TRLO0 5680 123.60 XLON 08:17:51 00069071200TRLO0 2930 123.60 XLON 08:17:51 00069071201TRLO0 7252 122.40 XLON 09:21:20 00069072705TRLO0 1569 122.60 XLON 09:21:20 00069072706TRLO0 3202 122.60 XLON 09:21:20 00069072707TRLO0 6038 121.60 XLON 11:12:20 00069075215TRLO0 2864 121.20 XLON 12:04:19 00069076223TRLO0 558 121.20 XLON 12:04:19 00069076224TRLO0 5225 121.20 XLON 12:04:19 00069076225TRLO0 6602 121.60 XLON 13:10:16 00069077838TRLO0 893 121.60 XLON 13:10:16 00069077839TRLO0 7585 121.20 XLON 13:10:19 00069077855TRLO0 8909 121.20 XLON 14:57:31 00069081379TRLO0 6041 121.00 XLON 14:57:31 00069081380TRLO0 2599 121.00 XLON 14:57:31 00069081381TRLO0 8746 121.20 XLON 14:57:31 00069081382TRLO0 3484 123.40 XLON 16:08:56 00069084916TRLO0 1500 123.40 XLON 16:08:56 00069084917TRLO0 805 123.60 XLON 16:17:53 00069085670TRLO0 8740 123.60 XLON 16:17:53 00069085671TRLO0

