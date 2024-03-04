

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L) announced the acquisition of Probitas for consideration of 242 million pounds. The transaction includes the acquisition of Probitas's fully-integrated Lloyd's platform. Aviva noted that the acquisition significantly expands market opportunity for Aviva's Global Corporate & Specialty or GCS business.



Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva, said: 'This acquisition is another step in our strategy to invest in Aviva's future profitable growth. Aviva's presence in the Lloyd's market opens up new opportunities to accelerate growth in our capital-light General Insurance business.'



